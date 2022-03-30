Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

IMCR opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

