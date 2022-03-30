Indaba Capital Management, L.P Purchases 100,000 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 20,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.