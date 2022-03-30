Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $64.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 1,424,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,272. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.