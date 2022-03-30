Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $185.28.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.