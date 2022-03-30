Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Buys 3,685 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $24,247.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $207.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.50.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 149,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 70,995 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.