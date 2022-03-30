Insider Buying: NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Acquires $71,376.08 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

