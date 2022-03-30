Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 8,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RKT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 2,934,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,557,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

