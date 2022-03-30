Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DocuSign stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.79. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -308.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.