Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75.

NASDAQ:TYME traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $60.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.