Insider Selling: WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells A$29,505.70 in Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 17,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.28), for a total transaction of A$29,505.70 ($22,184.74).
About WAM Research (Get Rating)
WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
