Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 1.4%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.78). 137,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 64,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.72).
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Inspecs Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 370.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 382.62. The company has a market capitalization of £371.10 million and a PE ratio of -91.25.
Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.
