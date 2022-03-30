Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 1.4%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.78). 137,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 64,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.72).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Inspecs Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Inspecs Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 370.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 382.62. The company has a market capitalization of £371.10 million and a PE ratio of -91.25.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.