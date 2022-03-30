INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Update

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,727. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

