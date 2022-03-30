Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
