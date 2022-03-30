International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.44). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 643 ($8.42), with a volume of 176,301 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 639.73. The stock has a market cap of £264.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,439.87).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

