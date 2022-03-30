Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

INUV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.14.

Get Inuvo alerts:

About Inuvo (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.