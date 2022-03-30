Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.56. 3,171,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,151,200. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $311.54 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

