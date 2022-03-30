Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.