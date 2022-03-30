Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares during the last quarter.

PSCE stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

