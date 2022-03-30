Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Trading 19.7% Higher

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) traded up 19.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 900% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITCFY)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.