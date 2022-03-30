IronNet (IRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IronNet stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.
In other news, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400,722 shares of company stock worth $5,260,319.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.
IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
