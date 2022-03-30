iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Increased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,199 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

