iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.87

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.87 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,126 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after buying an additional 393,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 524,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

