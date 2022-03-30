IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 529,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
