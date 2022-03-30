Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.