Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
