Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Earnings Results

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
