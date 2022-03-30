Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Earnings Results

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

