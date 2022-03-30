Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Up 61.5% in March

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter worth $357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

ITQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 25,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.