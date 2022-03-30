J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,586 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 169,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

