J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,378,533. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

