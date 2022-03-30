J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.22.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.