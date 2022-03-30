J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Timothy Plan International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

