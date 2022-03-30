J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $310.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

