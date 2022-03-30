James M. Rallo Sells 5,717 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 339,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,064. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth $167,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.