James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 923,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

