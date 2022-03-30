Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 8,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

