Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $30,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 166,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 124,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

