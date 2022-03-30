Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,206. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
