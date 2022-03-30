Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,020 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,585. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

