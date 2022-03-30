Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $29.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,510. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,302.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 743.50 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.