Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.