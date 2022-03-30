Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 123,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

