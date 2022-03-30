Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.43% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $71,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period.
FALN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44.
