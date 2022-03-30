Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $58.36 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $58,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,508. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

