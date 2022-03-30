Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $95.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $95,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.64. 1,053,324 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75.

