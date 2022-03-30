Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $159,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 59,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 114,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,076,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $233,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.12. 8,032,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.25. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $436.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

