Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Sysco worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.97. 46,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.