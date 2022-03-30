Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 72,417 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,657,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,497. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.