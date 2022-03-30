Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 131,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,928. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.