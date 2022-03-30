Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $141,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 331,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,224,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

