Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 162 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,525. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average of $274.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

