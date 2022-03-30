Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,858,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

IGV stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.31. 1,079,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.25. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

